Oklahoma father sentenced in son’s hot car death

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma father has been sentenced in connection with the death of his young son.

In August of 2018, officials with the El Reno Police Department say they received a 911 call about an unconscious child in a vehicle. Witnesses told police that a child was in a locked pickup truck and that he was still sitting in a child safety seat in the backseat.

When officers arrived, they discovered 3-year-old Ryker Kolar unconscious and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Sadly, he was pronounced dead.

A probable cause affidavit says that Ryker had a body temperature of 105.9 when he arrived at the hospital. He was also “covered in blood from his mouth and nose.”

According to a release from the El Reno Police Department, Ryker’s father, Adam Kolar, “exhibited signs of being intoxicated at the time of his arrest.”

The affidavit said he had “thick, slurred speech, the smell of alcohol about him, and even though Adam had some college, he was not able to recite his ABC’s despite multiple attempts.”

Kolar was arrested and was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Now, it appears that the case has come to an end.

According to court documents, Kolar pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter .

Although he received a life sentence, it was all suspended except for the first 15 years.

