Oklahoma festival offers beer tastings in the comfort of your home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each year, the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma hosts a fun festival at a public venue.

However, things changed as the coronavirus pandemic took over the globe.

“We’re still going to make that connection. You’re still going to hear from the brewers. You’re still going to hear from the innovators, but you’re going to do it at a safe distance at home with these really great beers,” Sean Mossman, with Coop Ale Works, said.

Instead of hosting it in public, the group decided to turn to technology. However, they had to get approval from the ABLE Commission first.

“What we had to convince them to do it let us have this festival so to speak statewide without a specific location,” Mossman said.

You buy your ticket online and pick up your 24 pack of beer from Vanessa House in Oklahoma City.

Around 50 breweries are participating with their best brews.

“Destination Wedding, which is our cerveza, and then 401K Cream Ale,” Evan Smith, co-owner Vanessa House Beer Co., said.

On May 15, there will be a live stream where you can sit back, relax and listen to speakers.

“Three hours of brewers and founders from brewers around the country that are going to be talking about beer styles, how beer is made, how their business is doing,” Mossman said.

The money goes back to the breweries who are struggling to make ends meet while also being cautious.

“I don’t think there’s any real appetite among our members to open quickly and rush back into this. We’re going to play it really conservative,” Smith said.

Vanessa House says they’re going to wait until at least the middle of May before they open.

The “Beer Nerd” package is $40 and a VIP package will cost $120.

For more information or to buy a ticket, visit Eventbrite.