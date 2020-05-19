Oklahoma fire captain accused of robbing two banks

SKIATOOK, Okla. (KJRH) – A fire captain in northeast Oklahoma was arrested this week in connection to two bank robberies.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Captain Jerry Brown with the Tulsa Fire Department was taken into custody, Skiatook police say.

KJRH reports Brown has been charged with bank robbery and knowingly concealing more than $50,000 in stolen property. He may face federal charges as well, the FBI says.

On March 12, a robbery took place at Oklahoma Capitol Bank in Skiatook, and a second robbery occurred at Exchange Bank in Sperry.

It is believed Brown acted alone.

According to KJRH, the Tulsa Fire Department hired Brown in 2002, working for the City of Tulsa for more than 17 years.

He will be placed on administrative leave.

The Tulsa Fire Department released the following statement:

The Tulsa Fire Department takes allegations of this kind very seriously and is fully committed to working with law enforcement as they continue to investigate this matter. The Tulsa Fire Department holds our responsibility to the citizens of Tulsa in high regard. We continually strive to offer the absolute best life safety, incident stabilization, and property conservation services in the Tulsa community. We expect our employees to act in a manner that continuously builds upon public trust we have worked so hard to obtain.