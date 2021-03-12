Oklahoma fire department administering COVID-19 shots at home to those most at risk

ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Western Oklahoma fire department is going to new lengths to make sure those at risk in the community can get their shot of hope, all without even leaving the house.

The Elk City Fire Department is focusing their sights right now on making sure those who need vaccines the most are able to get their shot safely. So, they’re hopping in the car to bring the vaccine straight to your door.

“We’ll get out to their home usually the same day,” said Brian Pierce, Elk City Fire Department Public Information Officer.

When they’re not busy fighting fires, the Elk City Fire department is hitting the road, fighting COVID-19.

“We’ve been working with the health department really close and kinda realized there was a missed population of at-home patients. With the help and support of the city that allowed us to do this, and the health department, we’ve been able to get out and go visit all these patients at home,” said Kyle Chervenka, Elk City Fire Chief Medical Officer.

Elk City firefighters are traveling to residences to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Chervenka tells KFOR that 100 percent of the department’s full-time staff has received their own COVID-19 shots. Now, they’ve signed up to become a vaccination provider through the state and the CDC.

Just this week, they’ve started making stops at homes nearby to administer Johnson & Johnson shots to those who aren’t able to leave their homes.

“It’s really nice that they’d come out to help us. We don’t go a lot of places. For a year, we pretty much followed all the guidelines so we haven’t been sick. But, in the long run it’s better to get a vaccine if you can get it,” said Linda Dozhier, who received the COVID-19 vaccine at home.

COVID-19 vaccine administered at home.

Linda and her husband both received the vaccine. They say they had been waiting to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Thank you for coming,” Dohzier said to the firefighters.

And they’re not finished yet. The department said they’re planning to expand to reach homes even in other counties.

“We’re looking at growing. Right now, I’m working with the health department areas,” Chervenka said. “If we can get some vaccine allotted from them, we can start working in different counties, Roger, Mills, Custer and all the other counties here around us.”

“That’s exciting for us, just to be able to help more people,” Pierce said.