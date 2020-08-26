Oklahoma fire department hosting garage sale fundraiser to purchase new equipment

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma fire department is hosting a major fundraising event in order to replace outdated equipment.

Hickory Hills Fire Protection District #1 is hosting a fundraising benefit on Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29.

Organizers say they are hosting a massive garage sale featuring thousands of donated items ranging from antiques, home furnishings, furniture, to books.

All proceeds from the event will be used so the fire department can purchase battery operated extrication equipment.

The garage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Hickory Hills Fire Department, located at 10801 Lori Lane in Luther.

