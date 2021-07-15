Oklahoma fire department hosting garage sale to fund new tanker

WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma fire department is hosting an event to raise funds for a new tanker.

The Wellston Fire Department is hosting a giant yard sale on July 17 to raise funds to complete the building of a new tanker.

The garage sale will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 712 Hayes in Wellston, Oklahoma. The sale will be held behind Missionary Baptist Church.

The tanker cab and chassis were donated by Dolese in November.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fire department wasn’t able to move forward with its normal fundraising events.

Organizers say their current tanker is a 27-year-old and is a 3,000-gallon unit.

The new tanker would provide an additional 1,000 gallons to an area in need of tankers.

Now, the Wellston Fire Department is asking the community to support the department by shopping at the yard sale.

There will also be burgers and hot dogs sold on site.

All proceeds from the event go to the completion of the project.

