Oklahoma fire department hosts fundraiser to fund completion of new tanker

WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) — A rural fire department came up with a creative way to raise funds for the completion of a new tanker.

The Wellston Fire Department hosted a giant yard sale but nothing was priced. It was all just donations.

“We would be in bad shape if we didn’t have our community by us,” said Todd Beasley, Wellston Fire Department Assistant Chief.

This volunteer fire department was busy flipping burgers on Saturday afternoon.

“We are holding a fundraiser. It’s a garage sale and we’re selling burgers and hot dogs to raise money to complete the outfitting of a tanker for our firefighters,” Beasley said.

Wellston Fire received this tanker completely donated by Dolese back in November.

Their current tanker is 27 years old.

“Out here in this rural area, right here in town, we have hydrants. You get outside of town and there’s no fire hydrants. So those tankers are our resource to get the water where we need it,” Beasley said.

“Without these departments, the small emergencies that they respond to that most people just take for granted, wouldn’t even exist,” said Mario Cerpa, who visited from Duncan.

Wellston Fire and the Southwest Lincoln County Fire Department supply the largest tankers in western Lincoln County. The completion of the new tanker would provide an additional thousand gallons of water to the area for any emergency needs.

Saturday’s fundraiser set to help the department achieve that goal. Nothing at the yard sale had a price tag– you pay what you think it’s worth and your donation goes directly to helping out the department.

“There has been a lot of folks in the community stop by,” Beasley said.

“It just goes to show that they stand by their first responders and their first responders stand behind them whenever they need them,” Cerpa said.

If you weren’t able to make it out to the event and are still interested in helping out you can reach out to Wellston town hall or get in contact with the department on their Facebook page.