Oklahoma fire department mourns loss of chief to COVID-19

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma fire department is mourning the loss of one of their own following a battle with COVID-19.

The Locust Grove Fire Department is mourning the loss of Chief Ray Vaughn.

“It is with a extremely heavy heart that we have to make this announcement. Ray Vaughn, our beloved Fire Chief has passed away. Ray has been a member with our department for over 38 years, and has been our Fire Chief for over 8 years. We want to thank everyone from the bottom of our heart for your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” the department posted on Facebook earlier this week.

Fire crews and law enforcement officers from across the area came out to show their support for Vaughn and bring his body back home to Locust Grove.

Officials say Vaughn passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

Vaughn’s memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Locust Grove Pirate Arena, located at 7060 S. 441 Rd. in Locust Grove.

A fund for Vaughn’s family has been set up at the Bank of Locust Grove.