Oklahoma fire departments donate engines after Twin Lakes station destroyed in blaze

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – One month after the Twin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed in a fire, they’re getting back on their feet thanks to donations from generous Oklahomans and fellow firefighters.

That includes new fire trucks – some loaned and two donated – one from Enid and now another from Edmond.

“It’s a big deal because now we have some protection for the community, a little bit more than what we had and we’re going to keep going and keep getting back to where we were,” said Twin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Gilliam, referencing where they were before February 21st.

Gilliam says his assistant chief stopped by the department that night only to discover it was on fire.

He was rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation after trying to save as much equipment as he could before the flames took over.

“That night was horrible,” Gilliam said. “I had never been on that side of a fire before where you’re waiting for a fire department or you’re watching firemen put your fire out. It’s a sad deal and what I didn’t realize is – that’s just the beginning.”

It was the beginning of a total rebuild, but they wouldn’t have to face it alone.

Since then, Oklahomans have stepped up to help with fundraisers, as well as loaning and donating equipment.

“It’s like a new toy, if you will. Firefighters love fire trucks and all the tools that are on it,” said Edmond Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Denton.

Denton says this donation was meant to be.

The original plan was to auction off the truck in November, but that never happened.

“Then just coincidentally, how everything worked, through faith, some of our employees came and said hey can we just donate that?” Denton said.

“Firefighters take care of our own and they’ve stepped up,” said Gilliam. “I’ve gotten calls from almost every chief in the state wanting to donate things. We’ve got all the gear that we need now to get us going and it’s just been a blessing.”

“We’re called to help people,” Denton said. “That’s why we’re here.”

The Twin Lakes Chief says this truck carries 1,500 gallons of water – a huge benefit for their community that does not have many hydrants.