Oklahoma fire that killed firefighters, residents still under investigation

WAYNOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a deadly house fire that claimed four lives in Waynoka.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday, authorities say members of the Waynoka Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of Locust St.

The charred remains of a burned Waynoka home where four people were killed, including two firefighters.

According to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office, the residents called 911 to say their house was on fire and they were trapped in the bedroom.

Less than 10 minutes later, the Waynoka Fire Department arrived on scene. They quickly realized that the fire was blocking the door and they were unable to reach the victims through the window.

The collapsed roof of the destroyed Waynoka home where four people died, including two firefighters.

“The front door was blocked by fire. We do believe the firefighter did ultimately enter the structure through that door, but we’re not sure of that. They were able to reach the victims, one of the firefighters was with the victim, the other firefighter was apparently trying to find a way out of the structure,” Assistant State Fire Marshal James Fullingim said. “The two residents were in the bedroom. Firefighters did make an attempt to rescue the victims, obviously it was a very challenging rescue. The last report we had was the fire was blocking the door. They did enter the structure anyway, they did reach the victims, so it was a very heroic act where they perished.”

The cause of the fire has not been identified yet, but investigators say there were no smoke alarms in the home.

The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal says the fire appears to have started in the kitchen or the living room. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Currently, there is no indication of a crime being committed,” a release from the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal read.

Earlier this week, the National Transportation Safety Board announced that it was investigating the blaze.

Spokesman Peter Knudson says the agency launched the investigation because the fire on Friday involved a natural gas pipeline. However, officials stress that they have not determined if the pipeline played a role in the fire.