BALKO, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma firefighter who was injured in a rollover crash while battling a wildfire has died.

Last month, two Oklahoma firefighters were flown to a hospital following an accident while fighting a wildfire in Beaver County.

Officials say their truck rolled over after it tipped off of a six-foot embankment.

On Sunday, the Western Oklahoma Fire Coverage announced that Jason Smith, with the Balko Fire Department, died from injuries he sustained in the accident.

He leaves behind a wife, two daughters, and a young grandson.