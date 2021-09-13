Oklahoma firefighters and police officers pay tribute to 9/11 first responders

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — On the 20th anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil, first responders right here in Oklahoma took to the stairs Saturday morning to honor and remember those who lost their lives.

“It’s one of those events where if you are alive during that time, everyone remembers that day, what they were doing,” said Capt. Luke Gregory, with the Edmond Fire Department.

Oklahoma firefighters, police officers, and first responders set their alarms early Saturday morning, waking up to remember.

“You remember everything that happens that day. The tragedy, sadness, and sorrow you felt. And really kind of some of the fear not knowing what was gonna happen or come from that,” Gregory said.

The 10th Annual OKC 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb took place at Moses F. Miller stadium and a similar event new this year at Edmond North High School.

Both locations including hundreds of first responders signed up to climb 110 flights of stairs– just as their fellow brothers did in New York City on September 11th.

“I’m a military guy. It just really resonates. I’ve been to Afghanistan and all those theaters. It really resonates in me and I know it resonates in a lot of other police officers, firefighters, veterans across the country when you hear that music and all those things that play, it really resonates in your blood,” said Sgt. Jeff Morefield, with the Edmond Police Department.

It’s been 20 years to the day since the September 11th attacks.

With four commercial airliners hijacked mid-flight by Al-Qaeda. Two of them crashing into the World Trade Center in New York City.

The attacks resulted in nearly 3,000 deaths and officially launched the war on terror.

“For myself, I was in the military 20 years ago, in the Air Force. And when I got out of the Air Force, I joined law enforcement and a part of that was because of 9/11,” said Major John Brown, with the Yukon Police Department.

“Firefighters are all the same wherever you go. We’re just glad to be out here and participate in this every year,” said Jasen Lawwill, with the Broken Arrow Fire Department.

Making sure no one ever forgets the sacrifices made on September 11th, 2001.

“We’re just out here to help remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, not only that day but for the past 20 years while we’ve been over there,” Gregory said.

The Oklahoma City stair climb had around 400 first responders signed up to climb.

And Edmond’s had over 250 signed up.