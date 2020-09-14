Oklahoma firefighters honor fallen heroes killed on 9/11

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In honor of the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, hundreds of firefighters across Oklahoma participated in a stair climb.

Each year, the stair climb remembers and honors the firefighters who were killed in the World Trade Center.

Firefighters usually climb more than 100 flights at Leadership Square in downtown Oklahoma City, but plans changed this year.

This year’s event became virtual so firefighters completed the stair climb at gyms or buildings across the state to maintain a distance from others.

In all, 404 people participated in this year’s event. The proceeds go to the Oklahoma Firefighter’s Association.

