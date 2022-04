ROGER MILLS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Crews are at the scene of a growing grassfire, working to protect a home from the blaze.

The grassfire is burning in the 18000 block of D1900 Road.

A large grassfire in Roger Mills County. Photo from KFOR.

Crews set up a perimeter around a home at the location to protect it from the approaching grassfire. They have also performed a controlled burn and set up a dozer line to prevent the blaze from consuming the home.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.