Oklahoma First Lady Sarah Stitt involved in vehicle crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma First Lady Sarah Stitt was involved in a vehicle crash on Thursday.

Sarah Stewart, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokeswoman, confirmed to KFOR that Stitt was part of a vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Stitt was not injured, but the other driver involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

KFOR is awaiting further details on the crash.