Oklahoma first responders head to Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Delta

MIAMI, Fla. (AP/KFOR) — Hurricane conditions and a life-threatening storm surge are forecast for southwestern Louisiana when Hurricane Delta makes landfall, which is expected Friday evening.

The National Hurricane Center says in its 4 a.m. advisory that the system is located about 200 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds around 120 mph.

It’s a Category 3 hurricane, but forecasters expect a slow weakening as Delta approaches the Gulf Coast.

Further, more rapid weakening is expected after the system moves inland.

As residents brace for impact, first responders from Oklahoma have made their way to the Gulf Coast.

Members of Oklahoma Task Force One arrived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in preparation of the hurricane.

The task force is made up of members of several local fire departments and the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The group is currently standing by to go where it is needed once Delta makes landfall.

LATEST STORIES: