TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma state flag will no longer be routinely flown on Cherokee Nation property starting this fall.

The change is part of an executive order signed by Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

Only the Cherokee Nation and U.S. flags will routinely be flown on tribal property, beginning Sept. 1.

The Oklahoma state flag will be displayed on Cherokee property only when a state dignitary or Oklahoma National Guard officials are visiting in an official capacity, or with prior approval.

“The tribe is still an ally of the state of Oklahoma, and the executive order is not intended to send a message to the contrary,” Hoskin said.

Hoskin went on to say the Cherokee Nation is a sovereign entity that has jurisdiction over its reservation, and “the use of the Cherokee Nation flag on our land should reflect the strength and determination of the Cherokee people.”

The Oklahoma flag, for now, is still being flown alongside the Cherokee and U.S. flags on tribal properties.