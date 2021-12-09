Oklahoma forestry officials prepare for fire danger increase as dry weather conditions approach

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with Oklahoma Forestry Services are strategically placing firefighters in Weatherford and Guthrie in light of persistent dryness and an approaching dry cold front.

Friday’s dry weather conditions have the potential for “large, damaging wildfires” in Western and North-Central Oklahoma, according to Forestry Services officials.

Forestry Services consults with the National Weather Service to predict wildland fire behavioral potential.

A brief cooldown with above normal temperatures is expected to follow this weekend’s cold front. Dry conditions are expected to continue Saturday through Monday with no precipitation.

grassfire in northern logan county

Wildland firefighters and firefighting equipment will be on the ready in Weatherford and Guthrie through the weekend, according to officials.

“Placing our wildland task forces in the area of greatest concern means we are poised to respond quickly to any new fire starts working alongside local fire departments and first responders,” said Mark Goeller, State Forester and Director of Oklahoma Forestry Services. “We are also asking Oklahoman’s during this period of critical fire weather to prevent the start of wildfires.” 

Burn bans are in effect for Cimarron, Coal, Jefferson and Texas counties.

Visit www.ag.ok.gov/divisions/forestry-services for the latest burn ban information.

Outdoor burning is discouraged across Oklahoma because of the extreme conditions.

The 4 Warn Weather Forecast for the next 11 days is featured below:

Photo goes with story
4 Warn Weather Forecast

