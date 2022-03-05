MULHALL, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Forestry Services issued an emergency alert asking people in the town of Mulhall and areas west of Mulhall to evacuate the area because of a dangerous wildfire.

The National Weather Service in Norman relayed the Fire Weather Warning following an emergency request from Forestry Services at 5:39 p.m.

The fire warning concerns northern Logan County.

Massive smoke from a wildfire near Mulhall.

A dangerous wildfire was located four miles west of Mulhall at 5:38 p.m.

The wildfire was described as moving rapidly to the east at three to five miles per hour.

The town of Mulhall and points to the west of the town are in danger of the wildfire, officials said.

Evacuation order for the town of Mulhall and residents to the west of the town amid a nearby wildfire.

Residents in the town and nearby are asked to evacuate to the north or south.

Community members are advised to not drive into the smoke.

“Firefighters and incident responders should anticipate extreme fire behavior including a wind-driven and torching fire, and expect a northwesterly wind shift to impact the fire at approximately between 6:45 and 7:30 pm,” Weather Service officials said.

Video of the wildfire is included at the top of this article.