Oklahoma Forestry Services delivering medical supplies to health care workers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Personnel with the Oklahoma Forestry Services are usually fighting wildfires and helping with forest management projects, but for the past six weeks they have been part of the fight against a different kind of threat.

Forestry Services personnel are delivering critical personal protective equipment, medical supplies and COVID-19 test kits to hospitals, nursing homes and first responders across the state during the pandemic.

Similar to a wildfire incident, the medical supplies distribution operation requires resource and logistical planning and management. Activated by the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, Forestry Services personnel began operations on March 24 at the health department’s Oklahoma City warehouse, where medical supplies and equipment are stored.

Forestry Services personnel have been on-duty seven days a week and have made over 1,000 deliveries. In addition to deliveries, Forestry Services personnel have maintained a regular schedule of picking up donated and purchased personal protective equipment from across the state, bringing it back to the warehouse for distribution.

“We are honored to support patients, the medical community and first responders by delivering the lifesaving supplies they need,” said Oklahoma Forestry Services Director Mark Goeller. “Most people associate us with wildfires, but our role in emergency response goes beyond fire. Reduced wildfire activity this spring has resulted in our personnel being available to assist with this unprecedented event.”

Oklahoma Forestry will continue to support the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 response as long as needed.