OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) announced on Wednesday that federal Urban and Community Forestry Grants will be available to Oklahoma communities again this year.

The grants are meant to help communities and non-profits develop local forestry plans, broaden urban forestry programs and provide training opportunities.

“Research and studies have proven time and time again that trees help improve everything from personal health and quality of living issues, to boosting economic growth opportunities for private homes and local business and business districts,” said Oklahoma Urban Forestry Coordinator Mark Bays. “Trees help solve tough environmental problems commonly found in communities. The bottom line is healthy trees translate into healthy communities and healthy lives.”

“Communities that have participated in the urban forestry grants program have developed a better understanding of the value of the services trees provide,” Bays continued. “We have also been able to enhance the technical skills of those who plan, develop, and maintain trees in urban and community forests. A simple tree inventory can help communities recognize immediate concerns about their trees.”

Grant awards will range for $1,000 to $10,000 and will be available to non-profit organizations, local government agencies, educational institutions and civic or neighborhood associations.

Applications for Urban and Community Forestry Grants must be submitted to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry by 5:00 p.m. November 17, 2023. To apply, visit the OFS website or contact the office for more details.