OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Forestry Services is urging Oklahomans to use an abundance of caution with fire over the Labor Day Holiday weekend.

According to Oklahoma Forestry Services, elevated fire danger will be in place across most of the state through the weekend. High temperatures will again be above normal and when combined with ongoing dry conditions, elevated fire danger is firmly in place. It has been weeks since most areas in the state have seen measurable rainfall.

“Above normal temperatures and a lack of rain mean wildland fuel dryness is concerning,” said State Forester Mark Goeller. “Oklahoma Forestry Services is closely monitoring the weather forecasts. In the meantime, we are urging our fellow Oklahomans to be very careful with any activity that may spark a wildfire.”

Oklahoma Forestry officials say, thunderstorm chances for southeastern Oklahoma on Sunday are forecast to bring the potential for wildfire caused by lightning. Western Oklahoma will see enhanced fire danger on Labor Day. County Burn Bans are in effect for nine counties across the southern tier of Oklahoma.

You can check the updated OFS Burn Ban map here for the latest information or visit forestry.ok.gov for the latest fire information and county burn ban resolutions.