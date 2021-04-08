Oklahoma former ‘Rosie the Riveter’ celebrates 103rd birthday

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond woman recently danced her way to her 103rd birthday!

As you can see in the video provided by Lyndale Edmond Senior Living, Ava’s current residence, Ava loves to dance and still has the moves!

She says that a good diet and exercise have helped to keep her healthy and active.

Ava was born in Wanette, Oklahoma, just south of Shawnee.

Ava says her father was a cotton farmer who loved to play dominoes and her mother was a talented cook, alto singer and organ player. She says her large, loving family includes two brothers and three sisters – two of whom were twins!

Ava and two of her sisters even sang as The Walton Trio on the radio in Shawnee, according to Lyndale Edmond Senior Living.

While her husband was in the military, Ava worked at Douglas Airplane Factory and became a ‘Rosie the Riveter’ on planes that sent supplies to servicemen overseas.

She was also a saleswoman for Fuller Brush, owned a furniture store and volunteered at a local hospital to deliver mail to patients.

Happy birthday to one special Oklahoma centenarian!