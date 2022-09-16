OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s newest sports team met at Oklahoma City’s City Hall on Friday.

“Oklahoma Freedom” is Oklahoma’s newest elite bull-riding team. The team is competing well in the professional bull-riding series.

“Oklahoma Freedom” competes Friday, September 16, at the Paycom center for their fifth team-hosted homestand.

They have two more events Saturday night, September 17, and Sunday afternoon, September 18.

There to cheer on the team will be their mascot, Liberty the eagle.

“Oklahoma Freedom” is 1 of 8 professional teams competing in 10 regular season events, leading up to the PBR Team Series World Championship in Las Vegas in November