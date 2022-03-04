OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First it was the pandemic and now it’s the supply chain that’s led to a supply shortage for funeral homes.

As they’re helping families prepare for the deaths of loved ones, they’re also asking for grace as they’re navigating the lack happening all across the industry.

“I was explaining to a gentleman – the funeral is tomorrow – that the casket that he had wanted to have for his mother is not available,” said Jack Mitchell, president-elect of the National Funeral Directors Association and a sixth-generation funeral director with Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home in Baltimore, Md. “It’s just supply chain issues are getting to these casket manufacturers, and it’s caused a great struggle for them.”

“The availability of the wood caskets is the main thing,” he added. “They just simply haven’t been able to get the caskets made and get them to their distributor hubs.”

And those wooden caskets are not the only issue plaguing the industry.

Funeral staff told KFOR that there’s been a shortage at some point with a great deal of supplies, not just caskets, including granite used to make headstones, embalming fluid, even flowers, at times.

“We’re still not back to pre-pandemic numbers by any means,” said Jeremy Sparks, who serves as Market Director for Dignity Park Funeral Homes in Oklahoma City, adding that it’s often prompted sensitive conversations with grieving families.

“We are asking them to make the multiple choices, because we don’t want to prolong this any longer than they have to.”

Sparks said to help ease the stress, his team is prepared to travel to other cities to help pick up caskets that are in short supply.

“Even if that means that we have to get into a vehicle and travel to Dallas or Kansas City to be able to accommodate a family’s wishes and desires,” he said.

Mitchell said in the case of the gentleman he spoke with, the key was to prepare for the conversation by having an alternative.

“He understood and appreciated that I had taken some measures to find the best closest replacement that could happen,” he said. “I guess just a matter of time until hopefully the manufacturing process and the supply chain process returns to normal.”