Oklahoma game wardens investigating after new gates vandalized at wildlife management area

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma game wardens are investigating after new gates put in at a wildlife management area were vandalized.

The gates, put in at Heyburn Wildlife Management Area on 151st St. and 305th W Ave. in Creek County, were vandalized on April 3.

“Sadly, this costs the sportsman of Oklahoma,” said game wardens on Facebook. “These improvements were recently made by the area biologist, Matthew Mattioda, and the improvement was a big help to provide more protected area for the public to hunt.”

If you have any information, contact Karlin Bailey at (918) 625-6801 or Bradly Magby at (918) 625-6363.

A reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction.

