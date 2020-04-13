Breaking News
Oklahoma game wardens rescue injured bald eagle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma game wardens say a bald eagle has been taken to a rehabilitation facility after it was found with two broken wings.

Officials with the Oklahoma Game Wardens say a field training officer received a call about an injured bald eagle in a cattle pasture.

Game wardens were able to capture the eagle, and transport him to a rehabilitation facility. Officials say the eagle will undergo surgery in order to repair two broken wings.

Once the eagle is recovered, he will likely be released back into the wild.

