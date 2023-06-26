OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Game Wardens need your help identifying several people for allegedly trespassing on private property during deer season.

Game Wardens say a landowner at E 15th and I-35 in Oklahoma County has experienced continuous trespassers, especially during deer season.

Officials say the people pictured do not have permission to hunt, fish, or forage on the owner’s property.

If you have any information, contact Game Wardens Mark Murray 405-343-5489 and Dalton Buley 405-203-3176. You can report anonymously and receive a cash reward upon conviction.

You can also call Operation Game Thief at 800-522-8039 to report any wildlife crime.