Oklahoma game wardens stumble upon illegal fishing operation

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – While many families spent the holiday weekend at Oklahoma lakes, local game wardens were on patrol.

Officials say three game wardens stumbled upon a jon boat, stuck on the river bank of the Red River in McCurtain County.

Wardens say the boat was connected to a tractor that was stuck in the sand.

As they got closer, they realized the boat had only a cooler and four dip nets on board.

Just moments later, authorities say a tractor with two jet skis appeared. As it got closer to launching the jet skis, the game wardens noticed that one jet ski was rigged with illegal fish shocking equipment.

Officials say they were able to issue citations to the suspects and seized the illegal equipment.