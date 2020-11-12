Oklahoma Geological Survey develops software to detect small earthquakes using artificial intelligence

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the number of large earthquakes recorded in Oklahoma has dropped in recent years, researchers say it is still important to detect minor disturbances.

Oklahoma’s state seismologist, Jake Walter, and researchers at the Oklahoma Geological Survey are using artificial intelligence to identify small earthquakes that would have otherwise been impossible to detect.

The new software allows OGS to identify twice as many earthquakes as would otherwise be reported by traditional techniques.

This new system has not replaced the OGS real-time earthquake detection system that monitors and reports on all earthquake activity in the state. Instead, the two detection systems are running in parallel, and the team is now identifying smaller events thanks to the new software.

“We’re already hearing from fellow researchers from around the world who are using our software on their projects,” said Walter.

The software package is open source, meaning other geoscientists can use it and even adapt it for their own needs.

The team’s findings were just published in the prestigious geoscience journal, Seismological Research Letters. Walter hopes that use of his software will continue the advancement of understanding of seismicity around the world.

LATEST STORIES: