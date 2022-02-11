BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A teenager from Calera, Okla., died from injuries she suffered in a vehicle crash on Friday.

The 14-year-old girl was pronounced dead at Alliance Health in Durant, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The crash occurred at around 9 a.m. Friday on Jack Rabbit Road and Sterret Road, around a mile west of Calera in Bryan County.

She was a passenger in a 2001 Dodge Durango driven by a 16-year-old girl. A 15-year-old male and another 16-year-old female were also passengers in the vehicle. All are from Calera, according to OHP.

The driver and the male passenger suffered minor injuries, but refused treatment at the scene. The 16-year-old female passenger was not injured.

The male passenger was ejected from the vehicle upon impact.

How the crash occurred is under investigation.

None of the teens were wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred. The vehicle’s airbags did not deploy, OHP officials said.

The weather was clear at the time of the crash. They were traveling on a dry, gravel road.