OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma girl has been selected as a finalist for a national competition, and is now asking for your help.

Isabelle Murphy has been named a finalist in Sun-Maid’s Board of Imagination competition.

If she wins the contest, Murphy will get to weigh in on the development of new products. She would also be the first child from Oklahoma to be named to the Board of Imagination.

“I love science and if you make it on the Board, you get to learn about things like food science and help them with new ideas,” Isabelle states. “I love Sun-Maid’s snacks like their yogurt raisins, so my mom helped me apply.”

The public voting phase of the contest is now underway.

Winners receive a $5,000 scholarship, a $5,000 donation for their school, and one year’s worth of snack prizes for their school.

“This all started with Isabelle making a video, answering some questions, and developing a creative story. We were both shocked when we found out that she made it through the next rounds,” explains Isabelle’s mom Amanda. “Whether or not she makes it on the Board, the process has been a great learning experience for her.”

To vote in the Sun-Maid Board of Imagination contest, click here.