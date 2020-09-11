Oklahoma girls honored for saving grandmother’s life

UNION CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma girls were honored for their quick thinking after their grandmother fell ill.

On July 13, Canadian County 911 dispatchers received a call from two young girls who were asking for help for their ‘Nonnie.’

7-year-old Hopelyn and 6-year-old Jayden knew they had to do something when their grandmother started suffering a life-threatening medical complication on the side of the road.

The young girls were able to give dispatchers their location, vehicle description, and the types of medical complaints their grandmother was having.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they were able to immediately tend to the patient and get her the care she needed.

“Hopelyn and Jayden were instrumental in assisting all first responders to the scene and helping first responders by staying completely calm and assist with any information they were asked,” officials with the Union City Police Department said.

The first responders said they were shocked by how calm the girls were and how they were able to take care of their grandmother until crews arrived on the scene.

Hopelyn and Jayden will be honored during an award ceremony at the Union City Council meeting next week.

