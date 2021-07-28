Oklahoma GOP lawmakers send letter to acting governor asking he prohibit vaccine mandates for healthcare workers while Gov. Stitt visits overseas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of lawmakers sent a letter to Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, in his role as Acting Governor of Oklahoma, requesting executive action to prohibit vaccine mandates for Oklahoma healthcare workers while Gov. Kevin Stitt visits Azerbaijan overseas.

This letter, sent on July 28, is a follow up to one sent to Governor Kevin Stitt on July 15.

Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, spearheaded the letter and said that the urgency of the situation necessitates the need to act swiftly and decisively.

“I have been working to identify issues at our state’s healthcare facilities. I have discovered that not only are more facilities moving towards mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, but they are denying legitimate medical and religious exemptions,” said Roberts. “…The collective takeaway from these messages is that the time to act is now and if we don’t, we may be facing a healthcare employee shortage crisis.”

According to Roberts, the Oklahoma Constitution allows the Office of Governor to be transferred to the Lt. Governor when the Governor is removed from the state. This includes all powers held within the Office of Governor.

The following lawmakers signed on to the letter:

Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy

Rep. Lonnie Sims, R-Jenks

Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami

Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont

Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene

Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane

Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland

Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso

Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore

Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener

Rep. David Smith, R-Arpelar

Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola

Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville

Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson

Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula

Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow

Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell

Rep. Sherri Conley, R-Newcastle

Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole

Rep. Max Wolfley, R-Oklahoma City

The full text of the letter can be seen below:

Oklahoma House of Representatives July 28, 2021 Acting Governor Pinnell, As I am sure you are aware there are many healthcare facilities across the state that have decided to mandate the COVID-19 vaccines to their thousands of employees. These employees are the heroes that stood on the front line of the pandemic caring for those that had fallen ill to COVID-19. Many Oklahomans are about to have their paychecks used against them to make a medical decision that goes against their beliefs. Healthcare workers are left to choose between taking a vaccine authorized for emergency use or risk losing their job, this goes against “liberty and justice for all.” If we do not protect the individual’s right to choose what goes in their body, we no longer live in a free society. The Oklahoma legislature had bills introduced last session that were related to these type of vaccine mandates, but none of these bills came to be law. Some other states in the country have taken action on these issues while others already had laws on the books to protect their healthcare workers. For example in Oregon, employees such as health care providers, health care facility employees, clinical lab employees, law enforcement, and firefighters are protected by a 1989 state law that says “A worker shall not be required as a condition of work to be immunized” unless otherwise required by federal or state law. After talking with healthcare workers and citizens across the state many of my colleagues and I have come to the conclusion this is an issue that requires the immediate attention of our State Government. The quickest and most effective way to protect these workers is an executive order prohibiting these mandates. Those signed onto this letter and I respectfully request you draft an executive order to deal with this issue. If you deem this to be an issue the legislature needs to take care of, we respectfully request you call the legislature into special session to end medical tyranny and help us secure and protect our most basic human rights and civil liberties.

Roberts, and those signed onto the letter, say they believe that the current situation requires the immediate action of the state government and has led to the urgent request for Pinnell to act.

Stitt arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday, July 26 for a weeklong trip.