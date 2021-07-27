Oklahoma GOP Legislators request Gov. Stitt to convene a special session on preventing private employee vaccine requirements

A patient has her body temperature screened after showing her COVID-19 vaccine card at the Clínica Monseñor Oscar A. Romero in the Pico-Union district of Los Angeles, Monday, July 26, 2021. The clinic is a COVID-19 vaccine site. California said it will require proof of vaccination or weekly testing for all state workers and millions of public- and private-sector health care employees starting in August. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a letter sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt on June 26, several Republican lawmakers requested the governor convene a special session for the Legislature to prevent private businesses from requiring employees to be vaccinated.

State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, author of the letter, said he’d like to see the Legislature prohibit any entity from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine.

“My hope is the governor will use his executive authority to call us into special session so we can perform our duty to protect the God-given rights of the great Americans we are privileged to represent,” Hamilton said. “The issue is neither the efficacy nor the safety of the vaccine, but rather the mandate. No entity has the authority to compel a person to put something into their body, through injection or ingestion, against their will.”

Members of the Legislature who signed the letter to the governor include:

Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard

Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow

Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee

Sen. Jake Merrick, R-Yukon

Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman

Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah

Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore

Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle

Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola

Rep. David Hardin, R-Stillwell

Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane

Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow

Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland

Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy

Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville

Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener

Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole

Rep. Max Wolfley, R-Oklahoma City

Back on July 15, a group of Republican House members sent a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt requesting executive action to prohibit vaccine mandates for Oklahoma healthcare workers.

Several healthcare systems, including Mercy and SSM Health, are requiring employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.