Oklahoma GOP Legislators request Gov. Stitt to convene a special session on preventing private employee vaccine requirements

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a letter sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt on June 26, several Republican lawmakers requested the governor convene a special session for the Legislature to prevent private businesses from requiring employees to be vaccinated.
State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, author of the letter, said he’d like to see the Legislature prohibit any entity from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine.
“My hope is the governor will use his executive authority to call us into special session so we can perform our duty to protect the God-given rights of the great Americans we are privileged to represent,” Hamilton said. “The issue is neither the efficacy nor the safety of the vaccine, but rather the mandate. No entity has the authority to compel a person to put something into their body, through injection or ingestion, against their will.”
Members of the Legislature who signed the letter to the governor include:
- Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard
- Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow
- Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee
- Sen. Jake Merrick, R-Yukon
- Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman
- Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah
- Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore
- Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle
- Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola
- Rep. David Hardin, R-Stillwell
- Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane
- Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow
- Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland
- Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy
- Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville
- Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener
- Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole
- Rep. Max Wolfley, R-Oklahoma City
Back on July 15, a group of Republican House members sent a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt requesting executive action to prohibit vaccine mandates for Oklahoma healthcare workers.
Several healthcare systems, including Mercy and SSM Health, are requiring employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.