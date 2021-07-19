Oklahoma GOP nixes censure of state’s Republican US senators

Senator James Lankford and Senator Jim Inhofe

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Republican Party members have rejected a resolution to censure the state’s two GOP U.S. senators for not objecting to the Electoral College votes that certified Democrat Joe Biden as president on Jan. 6.

On Saturday, 122 members of the Republican State Committee opposed the nonbinding resolution to censure U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, while 93 supported it.

The resolution also called for them to resign. Inhofe called Saturday’s vote a step toward uniting the Oklahoma Republican Party against Democrats and Biden’s agenda.

Lankford, who is up for reelection next year, issued a statement thanking Oklahomans who have supported his campaign. 

