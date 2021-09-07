Oklahoma governor removes only physicians from medical board

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has removed the only two physicians from the board that oversees the state’s Medicaid agency.

Drs. Jean Hausheer says she and Dr. Laura Shamblin were both informed on Saturday that they were being removed from the governing board of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

Hausheer says neither she nor Shamblin were told why they were being removed.

Stitt’s office didn’t immediately respond to questions about his decision.

Hausheer and Shamblin were among seven members of the board who voted last week to delay implementing rules on Stitt’s plan to privatize some Medicaid services.