OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced Monday the creation of a task force to study the potential uses, benefits and security vulnerabilities of artificial intelligence and generative artificial intelligence.

According to Governor Stitt, this task force will be a major step towards modernizing and streamlining state government to make sure it works better for all Oklahomans.

The presser also addressed the task force in identifying ways in which AI can be used to make government more efficient, to improve education, and to prepare our workforce for tomorrow’s economy.

“AI has the potential to revolutionize the way our society operates. The private sector is already finding ways to use it to increase efficiency. Potential exists for the government to use AI to root out inefficiencies and duplicate regulations, and it is an essential piece of developing a workforce that can compete on a global level.” Governor Kevin Stitt

The AI task force is set to study, evaluate and develop policy and administrative recommendations for the deployment of AI and GenAI and report their findings to the governor by December 31, 2023.

The order also calls on directors of all state agencies to charge one person on their team with becoming an AI and GenAI expert.