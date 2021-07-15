Oklahoma grief center hosting art show, auction to raise funds for local families

Visual artist, Stacey Haggard, posing with two of her past abstract canvas pieces. Haggard is one of 30 participating artists and has entered two canvases for the Saturday, August 7, 2021 Resilience Art Show and Auction for Calm Waters.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A grief center in Oklahoma is planning an art show and auction to help families dealing with loss.

Calm Waters Center for Children and Families is hosting Resilience: An Art Show & Auction on Aug. 7 through Aug. 12.

Organizers say the art show will feature over 30 pieces of local art that expresses resilience, life after loss, and hope after grief.

All the proceeds will benefit children and families who have experienced loss.

“Art has such a beautiful way of communicating healing and hope, especially after loss,” said Erin Engelke, Calm Waters Executive Director. “We are grateful for the support of so many local artists as we launch this unique new event in Oklahoma City.”

The art show will kick off Saturday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. at Calm Waters Center, located at 501 N. Walker, Suite 140, Oklahoma City, where attendees will meet the local artists, bid on the art pieces and enjoy wine and hors d ‘oeuvres.

“In the midst of the hardest times as a family, counseling and having peers around that had been in similar situations meant the world,” Stacey Haggard, an artist from Edmond, said. “Knowing someone else has been there and experienced similar trauma is like a warm fuzzy blanket for our kids.”

Art pricing will range between $50 and $2,000, with “buy it now” pricing available in person at the art show reception on Saturday, Aug. 7 or via silent auction online through Thursday, Aug. 12.