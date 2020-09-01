Oklahoma Grocers Association celebrates National Family Meals Month, encourages families to eat together

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Grocers Association is encouraging families to share at least one more meal together at home each week.

The OGA is celebrating National Family Meals Month by asking families to eat together at home.

The agency is also highlighting simple, healthy meal resources.

“September is the perfect month to spotlight the long-term benefits of family meals, and start a conversation that encourages and inspires people to spend more time in the kitchen,” said Ron Edgmon, president & CEO, Oklahoma Grocers Association. “This year our theme is ‘stay strong with family meals’ because Oklahomans have been cooking more due to COVID-19, and we know that families might be starting to feel fatigue because of this. OGA and our members want to take this month and try to make an active effort in changing this, as a sign of our commitment to not only feeding others but as a commitment to public health overall.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a resolution in June, officially proclaiming September as Family Meals Month in Oklahoma for the second consecutive year.

Studies show that families eating together contributes toward health, academic and societal benefits. However, only 30 percent of American families share dinner every night, according to a 2013 Harris poll.

Research shows that people who cook at home eat fewer and healthier calories.

Research also shows that National Family Meals Month has been effective, with 2016 research showing that 85 percent of shoppers say they took action after seeing the campaign. Also, 95 percent of people who saw the campaign on either social media or email say their consumption and/or shopping habits changed.

“Eating together helps improve the health of not just the physical body, but also mentally and emotionally, which is key during times like these. For all people, regardless of age, it’s been shown to lower rates of obesity and is also associated with a greater intake of things like fruits and vegetables. Regular family meals are linked to outcomes which would make a great impact on children in Oklahoma- higher grades and self-esteem, healthier eating habits, and less risky behavior overall,” Edgmon said.

Click here for more information and resources from OGA.

