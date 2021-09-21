Oklahoma group driving truckloads of supplies to southern Louisiana, in need of more donations

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been three weeks since Hurricane Ida ravaged parts of Louisiana, and folks there are still living with nothing.

“Multiple families living on the floors of one uninhabitable home that’s now filled with mold,” said Edmond resident Erin Glomset.

It’s a feeling that’s familiar to many here in Oklahoma, and a cause that pushed two local women to do more.

“Whenever the Piedmont tornado hit … the Moore tornado hit …. And how many people just rushed in to help and so we kind of decided to do that,” said Carly McDavid.

Glomset tells KFOR she’s from a small town in Louisiana – Bourg, to be exact.

“It’s completely devastated down there,” she said.

Glomset says with supply distribution points set up in bigger cities like New Orleans, a lot of people who live even further south can’t get there.

“Even though a town looks right next to another, if that’s a point of distribution for supplies, a neighboring town, that’s an hour and a half drive,” said Glomset.

Glomset and McDavid teamed up, and their group has been physically driving truck-loads of supplies to those hard to reach towns.

They’re going door to door, finding out what people need.

“These people are wonderful people, they’re hard workers, they’re commercial fishermen, they lost everything,” said Glomset.

“They don’t have cars anymore, they don’t have a way to charge their phones, they have no idea there’s even pick up and drop off points,” added McDavid.

Glomset says it’s been hard to see images of her hometown destroyed.

“Really … really sad to see,” said said through tears.

The smiling grateful faces, of the locals in need, are worth all of the effort.

“These small towns matter. All of these small towns are as big as a New Orleans, they’re as big as some of these large towns and these people matter,” said McDavid.

This week they will take their third trip to Louisiana.

They are accepting anything you can think of:

tents

air mattresses

paper supplies

non-pershiable goods

clothes

bleach

gallons/bottles of water

wipes

formula

The list goes on and on!

If you would like to donate supplies here is a list of drop off locations:

Moon Decorative Concrete 101 N Ann Arbor Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73127

Aviation Training Consulting, LLC. 3540 S Blvd, Edmond, OK 73013

BFAC 2500 Boardwalk Street, #208, Norman, OK 73069

College Students can Donate at the Kappa Kappa Gamma house on OU’s campus

If you are not able to donate physical goods, you can donate to their GoFundMe used to purchase supplies.

The group says they have no plan to stop driving donations anytime soon, so there is no deadline on supply drop off at this time.