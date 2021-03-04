Oklahoma Guardsman honored for heroics that saved neighbor’s life

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “He came up behind me and said, ‘You’re going to die.’”

Gwendolyn Cargle is talking about the suspect who tried to kill her. Fortunately, for her, neighbor Pedro Gonzales was nearby and jumped into action putting himself between the attacker and Gwendolyn

“In the moment, I just knew I had to act,” says Pedro, a sergeant in the Oklahoma National Guard. Pedro suffered knife wounds and Gwendolyn had her throat cut.

Pedro Gonzales after risking his life to save his neighbor Gwendolyn Cargle from a knife-wielding attacker.

“It was from one side to the next side,” she said pointing to her neck. “I had 34 stitches and if it hadn’t been for Pete (Pedro) he would ‘a killed me. So, he is definitely my hero. So, I thank God for him and a higher power.”

Pedro is just now appreciating what he did.

“Until recently, I was unable to recognize the acts that I did were great,” he said.

Pedro Gonzales and Gwendolyn Cargle

But the Oklahoma National Guard knew it. And on Thursday, March 4, Pedro was awarded the Star of Valor by Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson.

Pedro says he just did what any good neighbor would do. By the way, after the ceremony, Pedro re-enlisted in The National Guard.