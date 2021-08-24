Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate arrested for rape, kidnapping

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Tulsa say a man who announced that he was running for governor has been arrested following an alleged rape and kidnapping.

On Aug. 23, the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Victims Unit learned about an alleged rape and kidnapping.

The victim told investigators that on Sunday, she responded to a Craigslist ad for a job on 59-year-old Paul Tay’s campaign team for office.

The ad stated that Tay would give the victim a place to stay as well as a paycheck.

Tay picked the victim up in Bethany because she did not have a ride to Oklahoma City.

However, when she was picked up, they headed to Tulsa and not Oklahoma City. The victim told investigators that she tried to get out, but Tay would not let her out of the car.

Instead, the victim says that Tay hit her with a pipe and sexually assaulted her.

After they ran out of gas in Beggs, she says Tay locked her in the car while he panhandled for gas money.

Once he had enough money, he drove her to his house in Tulsa where he attempted to have sex with her. She says he then sexually assaulted her with a pipe.

On Monday, the victim said she convinced Tay to take her to Walmart to buy hygiene products. Once at the store, the victim says she was able to get away and get help from a store employee.

Tay was arrested in the parking lot on complaints of first-degree rape, kidnapping, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Earlier this year, Tay announced that he was running for governor as an independent.