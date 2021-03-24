Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate discusses increase in attacks on Asian Americans during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma political leader who is running for Oklahoma Governor in the 2022 election addressed the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hate crimes against Asian Americans has been on the rise in the United States since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 3,000 incidents of either verbal harassment or physical violence against Asian Americans were catalogued in 2020, the first year of the pandemic.

A San Francisco grandmother of Asian descent was attacked last week, but succeeded in defending herself against her attacker. Nearly $1 million was raised for her through a GoFundMe page, but she is donating that money to help fight discrimination against Asians.

Ervin Yen speaks with KFOR News.

Police in California cities, including San Francisco and Oakland, are stepping up patrols after a spike in violent attacks against older Asian community members.

Also, many Americans and national leaders believe the tragic spa shootings that recently occurred across Atlanta, in which eight people were killed, including six Asian women, was race-based.

Ervin Yen, a former District 40 State Senator who is a Republican candidate for Oklahoma Governor in the 2022 election, spoke with KFOR about the concerning rise of attacks against Asian Americans.

Yen said he grew up experiencing prejudice in Oklahoma. He said that prejudice was still present when he became a state senator.

“I didn’t hear this, but I was told by others that when I walked in the Chamber, one House member saw me and made a remark, like, ‘So, who’s the Chinaman? Like, ‘What’s the Chinaman doing here?'” Yen said.

Yen spoke with KFOR at length about hate crimes against Asian Americans and the pride he feels in being an Asian American. The full discussion is featured in the video at the top of this story.