Oklahoma gyms, fitness studios implement safety policies before reopening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gyms are allowed to reopen as part of the state’s phase one plan, and now each facility is implementing unique policies to meet the guidelines for exercising safely.

While some feel environments that invite sweat and heavy breathing aren’t yet safe, others are eager to return to the gym, and owners are trying to meet both in the middle.

“I had mixed feelings,” said Empowerhouse owner Stephanie Fowler. “I really had mixed feelings coming back, and not only for the safety of our community, but also my safety.”

That’s why Fowler opted to only open the studio three days a week to classes of no more than nine people at a time. Since opening Monday, those classes have been full.

Members are asked to remain in their individual “strength pod,” and even to try and use the restroom before entering the studio to reduce surface contact as much as possible.

Fowler even opted to wear a mask because she comes into contact with about 60 people a day.

“It’s a little bit nerve-wracking, wearing a mask,” Fowler said. “Wanting to connect with my community, we are very connected but not going too close, so I had some anxiety and some apprehension. So I think that this is somewhere in the middle and it feels OK right now.”

Keeping surfaces sanitized is more important than ever.

At Gold’s Gym, they’ll close their doors halfway through the day to allow the staff to deep clean the limited equipment that will be in use.

Vasa Fitness is also limiting which machines can be used, and even asking people to reserve times to work out so they can keep the number of clients inside low.

But at many studios, group classes are the business.

At Soul Yoga, classes are typically packed with students practicing shoulder to shoulder. Starting May 18th, only 10 students will be allowed inside at a time. They’ll be offered sanitizer for their hands and feet upon arrival, and asked to wear masks before and after class while in the lobby.

The spaces students are allowed to use are marked on the floor.

“Six-foot distancing throughout from all sides, all angles,” said owner Allison Candelaria. “So yeah, that’s tricky. That’s a huge difference from our business in the past but I think it’s the safest way.”

At Cyclebar Classen Curve, a high-intensity spin studio, the number of bikes inside the theater was cut down from 50 to 18. Classes will begin May 18th, and the class lengths will be shortened to allow for deep cleaning in between. The owners even installed a new air purification system.

“The Reme Halo that’s in medical facilities and schools,” said general manager Sara Clark. “It really attacks all the air impurities in the air, and then kills all the bacteria, so we’re super excited about that.”

Both Cyclebar Classen Curve, Soul Yoga, and many other studios will continue to offer online content for those who are not ready to return to group exercise.