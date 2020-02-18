Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Gaylord-Pickens Museum offering free field trips to students statewide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Gaylord-Pickens Museum is offering free field trips to students statewide throughout the 2019-2020 school year, summer tours, and the 2020-2021 school year.

Under the program, students, teachers, and chaperones receive free admission.

Educators will be able to choose between a free Jimmy John’s lunch (sandwich, chips, water) for each student or a reimbursed fuel stipend per student ($4 per student).

The Field Trip program also includes:

Themed museum tours geared for elementary through high school-aged students.

Specialized tours focusing on Early Childhood Learning, STEAM, Energy, Leaders, and our standard Premium tour is also available.

Each tour has pre-arrival materials that include lesson plans and slideshows to review with students prior to your visit. These tours also have been designed to meet Oklahoma Academic Standards. Each of these tours can be requested through the application or after scheduling.

Accommodations for special dietary restrictions or accessibility needs can be indicated in the application process.

Group Guidelines: Student groups must include a minimum of 10 students to qualify for the free field trip program. The following student/adult ratios are recommended. Grade 5 and below: 1 adult per 5 students Grades 6–12: 1 adult per 10 students. Adult chaperones receive complimentary admission.

View complete information packet here

Field Trips are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information can be found here.