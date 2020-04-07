Oklahoma has 770 ventilators, 385 ICU beds on hand

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to grow, health officials are providing more details about some of those patients.

Officials say they are preparing for a potential spike in the number of cases and believe the virus will peak in Oklahoma later this month.

In the meantime, state leaders are trying to figure out how prepared Oklahoma hospitals will be to treat a sudden increase in patients.

“We’re just trying to finalize where we think our peak’s gonna be, when we think our peak is gonna be. That will drive our decision making on hospital beds, ICU, ventilators,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said.

Right now, Oklahoma hospitals have 385 ICU beds available across the state and 770 ventilators.

According to data released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, officials say they have an average of 10.3 days worth of personal protective equipment for medical personnel.

So far, 1,327 Oklahomans have tested positive for the virus, which has caused 51 deaths.

State health officials are also releasing the number of patients who have ‘recovered,’ meaning they are not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since they were diagnosed. That number stands at 522.

According to CDC guidelines, a patient has fully recovered when their symptoms improve and they no longer have a fever without the use of fever-reducing medication.

However, it can’t be truly known if a patient has fully recovered from the virus unless they receive two negative test results that are collected 24 hours apart.

Officials say 161 patients are currently hospitalized, and 104 of those are in the ICU.

Right now, 276 patients are under investigation in the hospital for COVID-19, including 82 people who are in ICU.

Experts say about 12 percent of patients have either worked in or were patients in a health care or long-term care setting.

When looking at the deaths from COVID-19, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say underlying health conditions played a big role in many cases.

In all, 58.8 percent of the deceased had at least one other health issue like diabetes, heart disease, circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease, or renal failure.

However, that percentage has dropped in recent days from 62 percent. Also, the average age of deceased patients has also dropped from 71-years-old to 65-years-old.