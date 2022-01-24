Oklahoma health agency modifying COVID-19 testing hours

Local

A man swabs his nose at a COVID-19 testing on the Martin Luther King Jr. medical campus Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across Oklahoma, health officials say demand for testing is starting to drop.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department announced that it is modifying its testing hours from Jan. 24 through Jan. 29.

Officials say the agency has seen a drop in testing demand, but they will continue to evaluate the need as the pandemic continues.

The Southern Oaks Health and Wellness Campus, located at 6728 S. Hudson Ave., will offer testing Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Northeast Testing Center, located at 2720 N.E. 63rd St., will offer testing Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Neither location will offer testing on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Officials say there are more than two dozen testing locations available throughout the area, but stress that you should not go to a hospital emergency room for a COVID-19 test.

To find a testing location, click here.

