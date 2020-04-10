Oklahoma health department releases own COVID-19 estimates regarding peak, death rate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more testing is done in the Sooner State, Oklahoma health officials are releasing additional data about what the COVID-19 pandemic might look like in a month.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its modeling to forecast how the coronavirus pandemic could affect the state through May 1.

“Over the past week, Oklahoma has significantly increased COVID-19 testing data due to expanded capacity at labs and more than 80 mobile testing locations across the state,” said Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, interim state epidemiologist. “This new data gave our team of epidemiologists stronger insight to forecast a COVID-19 model for the State of Oklahoma. At this point, we are estimating that Oklahoma will hit peak demand on hospitals, ICU beds, and other critical medical supplies around April 21.”

The data suggests that the state will hit the peak on April 21.

Officials say they believe there will be 436 new cases at the peak, and 22 additional deaths.

In all, that would bring the state to 9,300 cumulative cases and 469 deaths.

They also forecast that 915 patients could be in the hospital for the virus, while 458 of those would be in ICU.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 1,794 Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19 since early March.

Since then, officials say 88 patients have died from the virus,.

At the same time, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation suggests that Oklahoma is closing in on an anticipated peak.

The data from the IHME indicates that the state will hit its peak around April 22 when 1,115 hospital beds will be needed.

By May 1, the IHME predicts that 549 Oklahomans will have died from the virus, which is nearly 100 more than the health department’s prediction.