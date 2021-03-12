Oklahoma health leaders release guidelines ahead of spring break

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more Oklahomans become vaccinated against COVID-19, many are already trying to get their lives back to normal.

However, state health leaders say now is not the time to relax your precautions.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is releasing its official safety recommendations as many families prepare to gather and travel for spring break.

“We’re at a critical point in fighting back against COVID-19,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye. “Cases and hospitalizations are beginning to decline — but they will almost certainly rise again if we take our foot off the gas now. As you take time during spring break to relax with loved ones, I urge you to continue avoiding large gatherings and following CDC guidelines.”

Large gatherings of more than 10 people have the potential to spread COVID-19 in communities. If you do gather with people outside of your household, health leaders say you should do so outdoors.

Also, you should continue to wash your hands, wear a mask, and watch your distance.

If you plan to travel, you should get a COVID-19 test to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, particularly for college students returning home. If you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, OSDH highly recommends you do so.

Following the CDC’s release of updated guidelines, OSDH has provided new recommendations for individuals who are fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated people can omit wearing masks if visiting small groups of other fully vaccinated people indoors or if visiting with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease.

If you choose to gather with any number of people who have not been vaccinated, you should still wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.

OSDH recommends that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, should continue following the three W’s in public spaces.